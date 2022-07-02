Gay and lesbian couples began marrying
in Switzerland on Friday as a new marriage law took effect.
After lawmakers approved the “Marriage
for All” bill in 2020, opponents quickly gathered enough signatures
to put it on the ballot.
Swiss voters in September
overwhelmingly approved the “Marriage for All” law.
Switzerland has recognized gay couples
with registered partnerships since 2005. But marriage includes
additional rights, such as the joint adoption of children.
The U.S. Embassy in Switzerland on
Friday cheered the news.
“Today we celebrate marriage for
all,” the embassy tweeted. “Congratulations to Switzerland on
this historic day.”
Scott Miller, the U.S. ambassador to
Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is openly gay. He is married to Tim
Gill, the founder and co-chair of the Gill Foundation, an LGBTQ
rights organization based in Denver.
Switzerland began recognizing same-sex
marriages from other countries in January.
Legislation to extend marriage rights
to same-sex couples in Switzerland was first introduced in 2013.