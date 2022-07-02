In a recent interview, British distance
swimmer Dan Jervis announced he's gay.
Shortly after competing at the World
Championships in Budapest, Jervis discussed his sexuality on the
BBC's The LGBT Sport Podcast.
The 26-year-old Welsh swimmer made his
Olympic debut last year in Tokyo.
Jervis said that he was inspired by
Jake Daniel's recent coming out. Daniels, a 17-year-old professional
British soccer player, came out in May.
(Related: British
pro soccer player Jake Daniels comes out as gay.)
Jervis said that he wants to serve as a
role model for young people struggling with their sexuality.
“You know, we're just before the
Commonwealth Games, and there are going to be kids and adults
watching who will know that I'm like them and that I'm proud of who I
am,” he said, referring to the international multi-sport event
involving athletes from former British Empire nations.
“Now is a good time for me because
the Commonwealth Games is in a month’s time, and there’s going to
be a lot of people watching that, and there’s so many countries in
the Commonwealth where being gay is illegal. And for me to be on that
stage and to inspire people is what I’m here to do,” Jervis said.
Jervis added that he's proud of his
Christian identity.
“I grew up in a Christian family, and
it's the thing in my life I am most proud of, and I stand by that
right now. But it just happens that I'm also gay,” he
said.