In a recent interview, British distance swimmer Dan Jervis announced he's gay.

Shortly after competing at the World Championships in Budapest, Jervis discussed his sexuality on the BBC's The LGBT Sport Podcast.

The 26-year-old Welsh swimmer made his Olympic debut last year in Tokyo.

Jervis said that he was inspired by Jake Daniel's recent coming out. Daniels, a 17-year-old professional British soccer player, came out in May.

Jervis said that he wants to serve as a role model for young people struggling with their sexuality.

“You know, we're just before the Commonwealth Games, and there are going to be kids and adults watching who will know that I'm like them and that I'm proud of who I am,” he said, referring to the international multi-sport event involving athletes from former British Empire nations.

“Now is a good time for me because the Commonwealth Games is in a month’s time, and there’s going to be a lot of people watching that, and there’s so many countries in the Commonwealth where being gay is illegal. And for me to be on that stage and to inspire people is what I’m here to do,” Jervis said.

Jervis added that he's proud of his Christian identity.

“I grew up in a Christian family, and it's the thing in my life I am most proud of, and I stand by that right now. But it just happens that I'm also gay,” he said.