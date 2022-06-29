Out comedian Wanda Sykes returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the second season of The Upshaws and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe.

Sykes co-created and stars in the Netflix comedy, which returns for its sophomore season on Wednesday. Rounding out the show's cast are Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine.

In the show's first season, we learned that Bernard (played by Simon), who is gay, was hiding his sexuality from his father, played by Epps.

Speaking with host Stephen Colbert, Sykes said to expect “more hilarity” in the show's second season.

“The Upshaws, they're messy. It's a working class, African-American family in the Midwest and stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields. It's just more drama, more comedy,” she said.

Sykes also weighed in on the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I'm a black gay woman and I have a daughter, so I'm not doing so well right now,” she quipped.