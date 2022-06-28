Out British diver and television personality Tom Daley recently discussed FINA's ruling on transgender athletes.

FINA (International Swimming Federation) is the governing body for international competitions in water sports, including swimming, diving, and water polo.

FINA announced it would establish an “open” category for transgender athletes at elite competitions.

The decision was described as “discriminatory” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate.

Speaking with Britain's iNews at the British LGBT Awards, Daley said that he was “furious” over the new policy.

“I was furious,” the 28-year-old Daley said, adding that he feels “really strongly” about the topic.

“You know, like most queer people, anyone that's told that they can't compete or can't do something they love just because of who they are, it's not on,” he said.

FINA's decision effectively prohibits American swimmer Lia Thomas from competing in female Olympic categories.