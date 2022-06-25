Vice President Kamala Harris has criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Appearing in Plainfield, Illinois, Harris said that the protections offered by Roe were in the “past tense.”

(Related: HRC condemns Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.)

“Today, as of right now, as of this minute, we can only talk about what Roe v. Wade protected. Past tense,” Harris told the crowd.

“This is the first time in the history of our nation that a constitutional right has been taken from the people of America.”

Harris said that other similarly decided cases were in jeopardy.

“Think about it. As the right for each person to make intimate decisions about heart and home. Decisions about the right to start a family, including contraception such as IUDs, [and] the morning after pill. Decisions about whether to have a child. Decisions to marry the person you love – Obergefell v. Hodges. Loving v. Virginia,” Harris said, referring to cases involving the marriage rights of gay, lesbian, and interracial couples.

Harris encouraged American voters to “elect leaders who will defend and protect your rights.”

“And as [President Biden] said earlier today, with your vote, you can act, and you have the final word. So, this is not over,” she said.