Vice President Kamala Harris has
criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Appearing in Plainfield, Illinois,
Harris said that the protections offered by Roe were in the
“past tense.”
(Related: HRC condemns Supreme Court
decision overturning Roe v. Wade.)
“Today, as of right now, as of this
minute, we can only talk about what Roe v. Wade protected.
Past tense,” Harris told the crowd.
“This is the first time in the
history of our nation that a constitutional right has been taken from
the people of America.”
Harris said that other similarly
decided cases were in jeopardy.
“Think about it. As the right for
each person to make intimate decisions about heart and home.
Decisions about the right to start a family, including contraception
such as IUDs, [and] the morning after pill. Decisions about whether
to have a child. Decisions to marry the person you love –
Obergefell v. Hodges.
Loving v. Virginia,” Harris said, referring to cases involving
the marriage rights of gay, lesbian, and interracial couples.
Harris encouraged American voters to
“elect leaders who will defend and protect your rights.”
“And as [President Biden] said
earlier today, with your vote, you can act, and you have the final
word. So, this is not over,” she said.