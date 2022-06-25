The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, on Friday condemned the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a 6-3 decision, the high court upheld Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban.

Mississippi asked the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases that set legal precedent to abortion rights.

HRC said in a statement that the decision will a “devastating impact on reproductive freedom for women, non-binary individuals and transgender men.”

“When the Supreme Court is willing to throw 50 years of precedent out the window, it proves that we are at an exceedingly dangerous, unprecedented moment,” said Joni Madison, interim president of HRC. “The Court’s majority opinion does not reflect the will of our nation – two thirds of whom support Roe v. Wade – but instead fulfills an extreme, out of step, ideological agenda.”

“And it shows that all of our rights are on the line right now, as state lawmakers will be further emboldened to test the limits of our hard-won civil rights. Women are under attack, LGBTQ+ people are under attack, BIPOC people are under attack, and we are justifiably outraged. We cannot relent – we must fight back.”

The fall of Roe, which was based on the right to privacy, puts similarly decided cases on high alert, including Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark case that guarantees marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples.