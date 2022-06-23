During a recent television appearance, Elliot Page said that transitioning made him a better actor, person, and friend.

Page came out as transgender in late 2020.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Page talked about his journey with host Seth Meyers.

“What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel,” Page said. “I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time. … But of course, moments can be overwhelming.”

“It’s so unfortunate because it’s like, we’re all on the same team here. Whether you’re trans, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, cis – we all have these expectations and these limits and constraints because of people’s obsession with the binary … It’d be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we are in all of our journeys.”

“That’s obviously a big component and part of my life and a beautiful thing to experience now,” Page said. “A lot of the time, my life was just trying to move forward, and so getting to embrace the experience as much as I get to now … it’s made me better in so many facets. Like as a person. I think as a friend. You know, relationships.”

“It's improved my life drastically,” he later added.

Page also discussed his Umbrella Academy character coming out as transgender in the show's upcoming third season on Netflix, saying that he was “proud” of it and “excited” for people to watch it.