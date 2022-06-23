Streaming network Peacock has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming horror film They/Them that takes place at an LGBTQ conversion camp.

Formerly known as Whistler Camp, They/Them stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, an LGBTQ conversion camp director who runs Whistler Camp. Carrie Preston plays Cora, who is married to Owen and is in charge of the campers' therapy sessions.

According to the movie's synopsis, campers must work together to protect themselves as the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling. “When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous,” the synopsis states.

The film marks the directorial debut of John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), the three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter. Logan created, wrote, and directed They/Them.

Rounding out the cast are Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna), Theo Germaine (The Politician), Quei Tann (Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart), Monique Kim (High Expectations), Anna Lore (All American), Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero), and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons).

They/Them premieres on August 5.