Streaming network Peacock has dropped
the first trailer for its upcoming horror film They/Them
that takes place at an LGBTQ conversion camp.
Formerly known as Whistler Camp,
They/Them stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, an LGBTQ
conversion camp director who runs Whistler Camp. Carrie Preston plays
Cora, who is married to Owen and is in charge of the campers' therapy
sessions.
According to the movie's synopsis,
campers must work together to protect themselves as the camp's
methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling. “When
a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more
dangerous,” the synopsis states.
The film marks the directorial debut of
John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), the three-time
Oscar-nominated screenwriter. Logan created, wrote, and directed
They/Them.
Rounding out the cast are Anna Chlumsky
(Inventing Anna), Theo Germaine (The Politician), Quei
Tann (Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart),
Monique Kim (High Expectations), Anna Lore (All American),
Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero), and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous
Liaisons).
They/Them premieres on August 5.