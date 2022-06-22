A record number of LGBTQ candidates are
running for Congress this year.
According to data provided to Axios by
the Victory Fund, which supports LGBTQ elected officials, 57
candidates are running for House or Senate seats this year. At least
104 candidates mounted campaigns for Congress, nearly half of which
have already ended.
According to Axios, LGBTQ voters have a
higher turnout than other voters.
There are currently 11 openly LGBTQ
lawmakers in Congress.
Some of the candidates said that they
were motivated to enter politics by the increasing number of
anti-LGBTQ laws approved in states controlled by Republicans.
“People know that their rights and
their livelihoods are on the ballot and that who is [in office] helps
influence the decision,” said Sean Meloy, vice president of
political programs at Victory Fund.
Erick Russell, who would make history
as the first LGBTQ person of color elected to statewide office in
Connecticut if he wins his bid for state treasurer, told Axios that
representation is “really important.”
“That representation, you know, I
didn't have that growing up,” he
said.