A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for Congress this year.

According to data provided to Axios by the Victory Fund, which supports LGBTQ elected officials, 57 candidates are running for House or Senate seats this year. At least 104 candidates mounted campaigns for Congress, nearly half of which have already ended.

According to Axios, LGBTQ voters have a higher turnout than other voters.

There are currently 11 openly LGBTQ lawmakers in Congress.

Some of the candidates said that they were motivated to enter politics by the increasing number of anti-LGBTQ laws approved in states controlled by Republicans.

“People know that their rights and their livelihoods are on the ballot and that who is [in office] helps influence the decision,” said Sean Meloy, vice president of political programs at Victory Fund.

Erick Russell, who would make history as the first LGBTQ person of color elected to statewide office in Connecticut if he wins his bid for state treasurer, told Axios that representation is “really important.”

“That representation, you know, I didn't have that growing up,” he said.