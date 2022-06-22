Professional rugby player Nick McCarthy
has come out as gay.
McCarthy, 27, plays as a scrum-half for
Leinster in Ireland.
“I'm proud and happy to share that I
am gay,” McCarthy wrote on Instagram. “It has been a journey for
me and I'm grateful for all the support I have received to get here!”
In an interview with his team's
website, McCarthy said that he was considering leaving professional
rugby over his sexuality last year but the support he received from
his coaches changed his mind.
“The support that I got from them
straight away was unbelievable,” he said. “They helped and guided
me over the months that followed so that I felt more comfortable to
come out to the group.”
“My experience since coming out
though has been entirely positive. I have realized that anyone who
cares about you, just wants you to be happy,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy added that he was inspired to
come out by other out athletes, including American football player
Carl Nassib and Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo.
“I've had good conversations with
each of them and they've been hugely encouraging,” he
said.
McCarthy was born in Ann Arbor,
Michigan and first began playing rugby in Ireland at age 6.