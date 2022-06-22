In a recent interview, out Canadian-American singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright talked about being ignored by Madonna.

Wainwright, 48, is promoting his most recent studio album, Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios, in which he recreates Judy Garland's live album Judy at Carnegie Hall.

Speaking with UK LGBTQ glossy Attitude, Wainwright, who came out gay at 13, said that he didn't attend his first Pride until his 20s.

“My first bona fide Pride was in New York City in the mid-90s,” he said. “In the West Village with some friends. We went to the parade. I pierced my ear with a safety pin. I pierced my ear at a pier! As the fireworks were going off. And that was when the piers were pretty rough. Think Paris Is Burning period.”

Wainwright, who is raising a daughter with husband Jorn Weisbrodt, said that initially he was opposed to marriage equality.

“I was initially very anti-gay marriage. I wanted to uphold the traditional, decadent side of homosexuality, which I still believe in!” he said. “That holds a place in my heart and is something we don’t want to lose. But I felt marriage was too straight. I was in a relationship for a long time, we decided to have a child and it suddenly seemed the right thing to do. And it was when [marriage] was becoming legal in New York, at first, and then federally.”

When asked whether he had met Madonna, Wainwright groaned.

“Look, I’m fascinated by Madonna, as is the universe. I’ve had evenings with her. Nothing extensive, but little run-ins with her over the years, and she’s never been particularly… I’m on a weird part of her radar! I’m not quite a target, but I’m not a refuge either. Whatever. We’ve never had a great thing. But I admire her tenacity, and some of her songs are great. But she’s been quite mean to me a couple of times. But it’s like, join the list.”

“What happened?!”

“With her, as with certain other celebrities of that magnitude, they have a real tunnel vision. At intimate things she just doesn’t acknowledge me, doesn’t really see me. There was one little incident where she may have held something against me slightly, because I worked with someone who used to work for her, and they ended up leaving her: some political thing. But [people like her] have these blinders on, so they don’t see context. I was ignored by her at a very small event where there were only a few people. It was just bizarre, and very rude in general. I’m not like that. You acknowledge everybody in the room, a little bit,” Wainwright said.

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios is out now.