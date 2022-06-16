During a White House Pride event on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at countering state anti-LGBTQ laws.

The order calls on federal agencies to develop policies that will counter anti-LGBTQ laws approved in mostly Republican-led states, including so-called “Don't Say Gay” laws first enacted in Florida.

The Biden administration will also prohibit the use of federal funds to support therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ individuals.

The order also creates a “Bill of Rights for LGBTQI+ Older Adults” within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden was introduced at the event by Javier Gomez, a recent high school graduate who criticized Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. Biden was also joined at the signing ceremony by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, and five young LGBTQ people.

In his remarks, Biden noted the increased violence against the LGBTQ community.

“Violent attacks on the community, including ongoing attacks on transgender women of color, make our nation less safe – because the attacks are more than even last year, and they're on pace again this year,” he said. “They're disgusting, and they have to stop.”

Biden also reiterated his support for The Equality Act, a federal LGBTQ protections bill that stalled in the Senate after clearing the House.