During a White House Pride event on
Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at
countering state anti-LGBTQ laws.
The order calls on federal agencies to
develop policies that will counter anti-LGBTQ laws approved in mostly
Republican-led states, including so-called “Don't Say Gay” laws
first enacted in Florida.
The Biden administration will also
prohibit the use of federal funds to support therapies that attempt
to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ
individuals.
The order also creates a “Bill of
Rights for LGBTQI+ Older Adults” within the Department of Health
and Human Services.
Biden was introduced at the event by
Javier Gomez, a recent high school graduate who criticized Florida's
“Don't Say Gay” law. Biden was also joined at the signing
ceremony by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,
second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Transportation Secretary Pete
Buttigieg, Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, and five young
LGBTQ people.
In his remarks, Biden noted the
increased violence against the LGBTQ community.
“Violent attacks on the community,
including ongoing attacks on transgender women of color, make our
nation less safe – because the attacks are more than even last
year, and they're on pace again this year,” he said. “They're
disgusting, and they have to stop.”
Biden also reiterated his support for
The Equality Act, a federal LGBTQ protections bill that stalled in
the Senate after clearing the House.