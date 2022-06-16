Hulu and Disney+ began streaming the third and final season of Love, Victor.

The streaming platforms released all eight episodes of the show's third season on Wednesday.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation. In season two, Victor's family struggled with his coming out.

Producers released a two-sentence synopsis of the third season: “This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

In a clip released last week, Victor's family attempts to set him up with another young man.

Hulu also recently released Fire Island, a retelling of Pride of Prejudice with all gay characters.