Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will headline LA Pride, Los Angeles' annual LGBTQ Pride celebration.

LA Pride, one of the largest LGBTQ Pride events in the world, was held virtually over the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aguilera will headline Saturday's LA Pride in the Park.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Aguilera, a long-time LGBTQ ally, said that she feels connected to the LGBTQ community because she's “all about people standing up for what they believe in.”

“We've all come from struggle; We've all had to fight to be heard,” she said.

“I was also proud to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community with my 'Beautiful' music video, which features a gay couple, as well as a trans woman. I wasn't thinking too much about it beyond wanting to show people owning who they are. It was somehow taboo at the time, but it represented something so true. I still hear stories about how that video has helped people, and it means everything to me.”

“Being an LGBTQ+ ally is not something that's short-lived. It's in my DNA. Over the years, I've raised awareness about HIV and AIDS and helped families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.”

“I also want to mention that my friends in the LGBTQ+ community have helped me in ways that I will never forget. They've allowed me the freedom to be myself and share my deepest, darkest secrets with them. I left the house very young to pursue a label deal, and my mom was busy raising my younger brother, so it was a lot of navigating on my own. On the road, my glam squad became my support system and family.”

“I'm going to be headlining L.A. Pride on June 11, and there's nothing like performing for my LGBTQ+ fans. I feel safe with them to express myself however I want, whether it be through a huge ballad or something super sensual because they appreciate it all. I get to be as colorful and loud as I want to be. They're my people,” Aguilera said.

Also appearing on Saturday will be Anitta, Syd, Chika, and Michaela Jaé (formerly MJ Rodriguez).