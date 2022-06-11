Actress Rebel Wilson on Thursday
revealed she was dating Ramona Agruma.
Wilson posted an image of the couple on
Instagram.
“I thought I was searching for a
Disney Prince,” she captioned the photo, “but maybe what I really
needed all this time was a Disney Princess [heart and rainbow emoji]
#loveislove.”
According to PEOPLE, the women have
been dating since January and attended the Super Bowl together.
“It's a very serious relationship and
they're super happy together,” a source told the outlet. “It's
been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with
someone.”
Wilson, 42, previously told PEOPLE that
she was in a “really healthy relationship.”
Wilson is best known for playing Fat
Amy in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film franchise. She
currently stars in the Netflix film Senior Year.