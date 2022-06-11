Actress Rebel Wilson on Thursday revealed she was dating Ramona Agruma.

Wilson posted an image of the couple on Instagram.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” she captioned the photo, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess [heart and rainbow emoji] #loveislove.”

According to PEOPLE, the women have been dating since January and attended the Super Bowl together.

“It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together,” a source told the outlet. “It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone.”

Wilson, 42, previously told PEOPLE that she was in a “really healthy relationship.”

Wilson is best known for playing Fat Amy in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film franchise. She currently stars in the Netflix film Senior Year.