A Louisiana bill that prohibits transgender girls and women from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity will become law despite the governor's opposition.

Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a similar bill law last June.

On Monday, Edwards lamented that vetoing Senate Bill 44 would not stop it from becoming law since lawmakers approved it with a veto-proof majority.

“I think it's unfortunate, but it is where we are,” he told reporters. “And I hope we can all get to a point soon where we realize that these young people are doing the very best that they can to survive.”

Edwards also said that the measure was unnecessary, noting there “hasn't been a single instance in Louisiana of a trans girl participating in sports.”

The bill, which takes effect on August 1, targets public and private schools that receive state funds. It does not restrict participation by transgender male students.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said that it was disappointed by Edwards' decision to allow the bill to become law without his signature.

“Governor Edwards’ decision betrays his LGBTQ+ constituents and fails the transgender youth who were counting on his leadership,” HRC State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley said in a statement. “Earlier this year, multiple Republican governors defied likely veto overrides to defend transgender youth. Allowing this discriminatory bill to become law sends a dangerous message that protecting Louisiana’s transgender youth isn’t a priority.”

“We stand by Louisianans who feel betrayed by a governor who promised to fight for all Louisianans, including the LGBTQ+ community. The radical politicians that engineered this bill are targeting kids who just want to play sports for the same reason all students do – to learn the values of teamwork, to face healthy competition, and to have fun. These children were failed by their leaders,” Oakley said.

Louisiana becomes the 18th state to pass such a bill.