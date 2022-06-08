In a recent interview, out actor Dan Levy pointed out the link between LGBTQ rights and voting.

The 38-year-old Levy is best known for starring as David Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene Levy.

Speaking with LGBTQ glossy The Advocate, Levy discussed his latest project, a cooking competition show titled The Big Brunch for HBO Max.

Levy called The Big Brunch – his first unscripted series – “so sweet” and a “meaningful experience.”

“It wasn’t until I met these chefs, watched them work, and learned about their stories that I realized that not only was I glad that I made the show, but I actually, from a very emotional place and a kind of spiritual place, needed this show to happen, to remind me that there was a lot of good in the world,” he said. “I think, these past few years, there’s been a dark cloud over a lot of us, and I needed that boost of optimism. The show means more than just a show to me. It’s something that really kind of came into my life at just the right time. And I hope that audiences feel the same way.”

When asked how he was feeling about Pride Month, Levy said that it was difficult to celebrate as anti-LGBTQ legislative attacks in Republican-led states continue to mount.

“It’s always kind of a bittersweet thing because you want to just be able to celebrate. But there’s so much working against us, always,” Levy said. “And now it seems [like] the regression of certain laws has only made things even…I don’t know. I try to stay positive, but there are some real issues at hand.”

“It’s obviously a much larger conversation, but I think you always have to be aware of context. And I think celebrating is a form of freedom, and that freedom, has to be balanced. With an awareness that there’s a lot of fight left in all of us, to try to correct a lot of these kinds of legislations that are just inhumane.”

“I'm a gay man in Florida,” the interviewer said, “so I'm 100 percent with you there.”

“Gosh, well, I hope you get out there and celebrate as best you can, because that's all we can do, aside from voting,” Levy replied.