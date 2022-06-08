In a recent interview, out actor Dan
Levy pointed out the link between LGBTQ rights and voting.
The 38-year-old Levy is best known for
starring as David Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, which
he co-created with his father Eugene Levy.
Speaking with LGBTQ glossy The
Advocate, Levy discussed his latest project, a cooking
competition show titled The Big Brunch for HBO Max.
Levy called The Big Brunch –
his first unscripted series – “so sweet” and a “meaningful
experience.”
“It wasn’t until I met these chefs,
watched them work, and learned about their stories that I realized
that not only was I glad that I made the show, but I actually, from a
very emotional place and a kind of spiritual place, needed this show
to happen, to remind me that there was a lot of good in the world,”
he said. “I think, these past few years, there’s been a dark
cloud over a lot of us, and I needed that boost of optimism. The show
means more than just a show to me. It’s something that really kind
of came into my life at just the right time. And I hope that
audiences feel the same way.”
When asked how he was feeling about
Pride Month, Levy said that it was difficult to celebrate as
anti-LGBTQ legislative attacks in Republican-led states continue to
mount.
“It’s always kind of a bittersweet
thing because you want to just be able to celebrate. But there’s so
much working against us, always,” Levy
said. “And now it seems [like] the regression of certain laws
has only made things even…I don’t know. I try to stay positive,
but there are some real issues at hand.”
“It’s obviously a much larger
conversation, but I think you always have to be aware of context. And
I think celebrating is a form of freedom, and that freedom, has to be
balanced. With an awareness that there’s a lot of fight left in all
of us, to try to correct a lot of these kinds of legislations that
are just inhumane.”
“I'm a gay man in Florida,” the
interviewer said, “so I'm 100 percent with you there.”
“Gosh, well, I hope you get out there
and celebrate as best you can, because that's all we can do, aside
from voting,” Levy replied.