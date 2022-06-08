Streaming network Peacock will begin
streaming its much-anticipated Queer as Folk reboot on
Thursday.
Premiering in 1999 on Britain's Channel
4, Queer as Folk followed three gay men living in Manchester's
gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took place in Pittsburgh.
Peacock's take on the show takes place
in New Orleans.
This new version of the show was
created by Stephen Dunn, who worked
on Apple TV+'s Little America
and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy
for Amazon Prime.
According to the show's synopsis, the
lives of a diverse group of friends are “transformed in the
aftermath of a tragedy.”
The trailer hints
at an Orlando Pulse nightclub-like shooting as the transforming
tragedy.
Dunn said that his
series is “about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically
queer lives.”
Queer as Folk
stars Devin Way, who plays a medical school dropout who is afraid of
commitment, Fin Argus, who plays a “cocky highschooler,” Jesse
James Keitel, who plays a transgender, semi-reformed party girl,
Johnny Sibilly, who plays a successful lawyer, and Ryan O'Connell,
who plays a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy. O'Connell also
served as a writer and co-executive producer on the series.