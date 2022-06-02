Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and
actor/producer Justin Mikita are expecting their second child via
surrogate.
The couple announced the news on
Instagram.
“Justin Mikita and I have some
exciting news, we're expecting number 2!” Ferguson
said. “Our growing family will be a family of four later this
fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”
The couple's first child, Beckett
Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, was born on July 7, 2020, roughly a decade
after the men began dating and seven years after they got married.
Ferguson, who is best known for playing
Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC comedy Modern Family,
added that he and his husband were “heartbroken at the attacks all
over the country – from senseless gun violence to state by state
attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on
women's reproductive health” and pledged to donate $25,000 to the
ACLU,
which works to protect LGBTQ rights, the National
Abortion Federation, which supports abortion providers, and
Everytown,
which works to end gun violence.
“We are so
excited to have a little one joining our growing family – and so
proud to support the choice to do it,” he said.