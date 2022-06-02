Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and actor/producer Justin Mikita are expecting their second child via surrogate.

The couple announced the news on Instagram.

“Justin Mikita and I have some exciting news, we're expecting number 2!” Ferguson said. “Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”

The couple's first child, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, was born on July 7, 2020, roughly a decade after the men began dating and seven years after they got married.

Ferguson, who is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC comedy Modern Family, added that he and his husband were “heartbroken at the attacks all over the country – from senseless gun violence to state by state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women's reproductive health” and pledged to donate $25,000 to the ACLU, which works to protect LGBTQ rights, the National Abortion Federation, which supports abortion providers, and Everytown, which works to end gun violence.

“We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family – and so proud to support the choice to do it,” he said.