Support for same-sex marriage has hit a new record high of seventy-one percent.

According to Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll, support exceeds the previous high of 70 percent recorded in 2021.

Gallup first started asking about marriage equality in 1996. In its first poll, only 27 percent of respondents said that they supported legalizing such unions.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said that the results show that anti-LGBTQ politicians are out of step with the public.

“This new data not only shows the continuing growth of support for same-sex marriage but also underscores what we have long known – anti-LGBTQ+ politicians and activists attacking marriage equality do not reflect the beliefs of the nation and are working contrary to public opinion,” said HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow. “Notably, the Supreme Court doesn’t take public opinion into account when makings its decision; the Court will override decades of precedent if it strikes down Roe, despite the fact that a majority of Americans support access to abortion care. If that does indeed happen, it will likely embolden state legislatures – who have already been introducing and passing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at a record pace – to continue to test the limits of court recognized LGBTQ+ equality.”

Support for same-sex marriage reach 50 percent in 2011.

The United States Supreme Court recognized that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry in 2015.