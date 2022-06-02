Support for same-sex marriage has hit a
new record high of seventy-one percent.
According to Gallup's annual Values
and Beliefs poll, support exceeds the previous high of 70 percent
recorded in 2021.
Gallup first started asking about
marriage equality in 1996. In its first poll, only 27 percent of
respondents said that they supported legalizing such unions.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said that the results show
that anti-LGBTQ politicians are out of step with the public.
“This new data not only shows the
continuing growth of support for same-sex marriage but also
underscores what we have long known – anti-LGBTQ+ politicians and
activists attacking marriage equality do not reflect the beliefs of
the nation and are working contrary to public opinion,” said HRC
Legal Director Sarah Warbelow. “Notably, the Supreme Court doesn’t
take public opinion into account when makings its decision; the Court
will override decades of precedent if it strikes down Roe,
despite the fact that a majority of Americans support access to
abortion care. If that does indeed happen, it will likely embolden
state legislatures – who have already been introducing and passing
anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at a record pace – to continue to test the
limits of court recognized LGBTQ+ equality.”
Support for same-sex marriage reach 50
percent in 2011.
The United States Supreme Court
recognized that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right
to marry in 2015.