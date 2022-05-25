Out athlete Josh Cavallo has said that he's “very proud” of Jake Daniels for coming out as gay.

Daniels' coming out last week made him the first professional soccer player in the UK to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

The 17-year-old Daniels had said that he was inspired to “drive change” and come out by Cavallo and other out athletes.

Cavallo, who plays midfield for Australia's Adelaide United, came out last year.

Speaking with The Guardian, Cavallo called Daniels brave.

"As myself and Adelaide United prepare for the A-League semi-final, I want to stop and take a moment to acknowledge Jake’s announcement and say how very proud I am for his bravery,” Cavallo said.

"It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that my story has helped guide Jake to be his true self."

He added that it's "touching to see the millions of people that my story has impacted and inspired around the world, and to see it help evolve the world game at all levels, is fantastic. This world and the game of football has a place for everyone. Love will always win."