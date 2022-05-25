Out athlete Josh Cavallo has said that
he's “very proud” of Jake Daniels for coming out as gay.
Daniels' coming out last week made him
the first professional soccer player in the UK to come out since
Justin Fashanu in 1990.
The 17-year-old Daniels had said that
he was inspired
to “drive change” and come out by Cavallo and other out
athletes.
(Related: British
pro soccer player Jake Daniels comes out as gay.)
Cavallo, who plays midfield for
Australia's Adelaide United, came out last year.
Speaking with The
Guardian, Cavallo called Daniels brave.
"As myself and Adelaide United
prepare for the A-League semi-final, I want to stop and take a moment
to acknowledge Jake’s announcement and say how very proud I am for
his bravery,” Cavallo said.
"It’s a wonderful feeling
knowing that my story has helped guide Jake to be his true self."
He added that it's "touching to
see the millions of people that my story has impacted and inspired
around the world, and to see it help evolve the world game at all
levels, is fantastic. This world and the game of football has a place
for everyone. Love will always win."