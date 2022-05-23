New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, on Thursday said that he would veto a bill that critics say would require schools to out LGBTQ children to their parents.

House Bill 1431, titled the “Parental Bill of Rights,” would require New Hampshire schools to notify parents on a range of issues, including clubs students join and discussions they had with teachers or faculty members.

Opponents of the measure say it would essentially out LGBTQ students to their parents.

"It's totally inappropriate for school officials to take on the role of outing students to their families, and coming out should always be an intimate moment within a family, not a clumsy event," Chris Erchull, of GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), told ABC affiliate WMUR.

JR Hoell, treasurer of Rebuild NH, which is opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, said that the measure is needed to keep parents involved in their children's school lives.

"So, there are a lot of cases where things are going on in a school system, and the parents are never informed, and this will allow for notification to the parents, and there's a long list of things that would be notified – everything from bullying to failing grades," Hoell said.

In a statement, Sununu said that he would veto the proposed legislation.

“This bill as written creates numerous challenges for kids. I share the concerns of the attorney general and, as such, will veto the bill if it reaches my desk,” he said, referring to a warning issued by the attorney general's office that the bill could violate the state's nondiscrimination law.

Republican leaders revived the bill after it appeared to be dead last week.