Hulu and Disney+ have released the first trailer for the third and final season of the gay teen drama Love, Victor.

The streaming platforms will release all eight episodes of the show's third season on June 15.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation. In season two, Victor's family struggled with his coming out.

In the trailer, Victor's relationship with Benji (George Sear) appears to be on the rocks.

“Did I ever tell you about the first time that I saw you,” Victor is seen asking Benji. “Can we just go back to that perfect moment? You know, start over?”

Benji asks Victor if there is something going on between him and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan).

“There was something between us. I thought we were friends, and things got confused. I just thought that if I acted like everything was OK, it would be,” Victor replies.

Producers released a two-sentence synopsis of the upcoming season: “This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

The trailer also shows Victor speaking at an event about his sexuality: “Being brave means that you aren’t afraid to be scared, because a lot of the time, the scariest things are the most important. Like admitting who you love, or who you are.”