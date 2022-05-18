On Tuesday as the world observed International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, President Joe Biden expressed support for the global LGBTQ community.

The day marks the 32nd anniversary of the date the World Health Organization (WHO) removed homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases. The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia aims to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights violations around the world.

In a statement, Biden observed the day by expressing “solidarity” with the global LGBTQ community and pledged to continue defending “human rights and dignity, at home and around the world.”

“On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Jill and I stand in support and solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) people in the United States and around the world,” Biden said. “And we join with Americans across the country to reaffirm our commitment to the ongoing work of upholding human dignity for all people and advancing equality globally.”

“On this day in 1990, the World Health Organization took the long overdue step of declassifying ‘homosexuality’ as a mental disorder. Since that time, there has been much progress. But we continue to witness disturbing setbacks and rising hate and violence targeting LGBTQI+ people in the United States and around the world. This is wrong. LGBTQI+ people are entitled to all the rights, opportunities, and protections that belong to every human on this planet. LGBTQI+ people are an essential part of families and communities – teachers, first responders, public officials, doctors, lawyers, front-line workers, and friends who enrich and strengthen every single country.”

“And make no mistake: hateful legislative attacks against members of our own LGBTQI+ community cannot be tolerated in America or anywhere else. They spur discrimination and can stoke violence. And they are rooted in the same ignorance and intolerance that we see around the world. Hate is hate – and all of us have a responsibility to speak out against hate wherever we find it,” he said.

Biden ended his remarks by adding that his administration “sees” and “stands” with the LGBTQ community.