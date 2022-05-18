On Tuesday as the world observed
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia,
President Joe Biden expressed support for the global LGBTQ community.
The day marks the 32nd
anniversary of the date the World Health Organization (WHO) removed
homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases. The
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia aims
to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights violations around the world.
In a statement, Biden observed the day
by expressing “solidarity” with the global LGBTQ community and
pledged to continue defending “human rights and dignity, at home
and around the world.”
“On the International Day Against
Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Jill and I stand in support and
solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and
intersex (LGBTQI+) people in the United States and around the world,”
Biden said. “And we join with Americans across the country to
reaffirm our commitment to the ongoing work of upholding human
dignity for all people and advancing equality globally.”
“On this day in 1990, the World
Health Organization took the long overdue step of declassifying
‘homosexuality’ as a mental disorder. Since that time, there has
been much progress. But we continue to witness disturbing setbacks
and rising hate and violence targeting LGBTQI+ people in the United
States and around the world. This is wrong. LGBTQI+ people are
entitled to all the rights, opportunities, and protections that
belong to every human on this planet. LGBTQI+ people are an essential
part of families and communities – teachers, first responders,
public officials, doctors, lawyers, front-line workers, and friends
who enrich and strengthen every single country.”
“And make no mistake: hateful
legislative attacks against members of our own LGBTQI+ community
cannot be tolerated in America or anywhere else. They spur
discrimination and can stoke violence. And they are rooted in the
same ignorance and intolerance that we see around the world. Hate is
hate – and all of us have a responsibility to speak out against
hate wherever we find it,” he said.
Biden ended his remarks by adding that
his administration “sees” and “stands” with the LGBTQ
community.