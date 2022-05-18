Lawmakers in Greece have approved a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ minors.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to Reuters, explicit consent must be given for a health professional to perform such treatment. Violators face fines and a possible prison term. The bill also prohibits advertising such therapies.

LGBTQ rights advocates called the “explicit consent” rule a loophole that could be abused by coercive parents.

Canada, New Zealand, and France recently introduced stricter laws banning conversion therapy.

In the United States, twenty states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws protecting minors from such practices. Four states have issued executive orders restricting its use.