A federal judge on Friday blocked part
of an Alabama law that criminalized medical care for transgender
youth.
Senate Bill 184, titled the Vulnerable
Child Compassion and Protection Act, made it a felony for doctors to
prescribe gender-affirming care to transgender children under 18. The
law took effect on May 8.
U.S. District Judge Liles Burkes
blocked enforcement of the law while a lawsuit goes forward.
According to the AP, Alabama officials
have signaled that they will appeal the ruling.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are two
Alabama families and medical providers Dr. Morissa Ladinsky and Dr.
Hussein Abdul-Latif. They are represented by the Southern Poverty Law
Center (SPLC), GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), the
National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), and the Human Rights
Campaign (HRC).
Dr. Ladinsky and Dr. Abdul-Latif, who
have long-term expertise in caring for transgender youth, could face
criminal penalties under the law.
“This ruling means that parents of
transgender children in Alabama will continue to be able to make the
healthcare decisions that are best for their families. It is an
extraordinary relief. Parents should not be punished for wanting to
do what’s best for their kids,” said Jennifer Levi, GLAD
Transgender Rights Project Director.
A brief in the case in support of the
law was filed by fifteen states.