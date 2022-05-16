A federal judge on Friday blocked part of an Alabama law that criminalized medical care for transgender youth.

Senate Bill 184, titled the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, made it a felony for doctors to prescribe gender-affirming care to transgender children under 18. The law took effect on May 8.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burkes blocked enforcement of the law while a lawsuit goes forward.

According to the AP, Alabama officials have signaled that they will appeal the ruling.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are two Alabama families and medical providers Dr. Morissa Ladinsky and Dr. Hussein Abdul-Latif. They are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Dr. Ladinsky and Dr. Abdul-Latif, who have long-term expertise in caring for transgender youth, could face criminal penalties under the law.

“This ruling means that parents of transgender children in Alabama will continue to be able to make the healthcare decisions that are best for their families. It is an extraordinary relief. Parents should not be punished for wanting to do what’s best for their kids,” said Jennifer Levi, GLAD Transgender Rights Project Director.

A brief in the case in support of the law was filed by fifteen states.