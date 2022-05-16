Peacock will begin streaming its
original LGBTQ horror film They/Them on August 5.
Formerly known as Whistler Camp,
They/Them stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, an LGBTQ
conversion camp director who runs Whistler Camp. Carrie Preston plays
Cora, who is married to Owen and is in charge of the campers' therapy
sessions.
According to the movie's synopsis,
campers must work together to protect themselves as the camp's
methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling. “When
a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more
dangerous,” the synopsis states.
The film marks the directorial debut of
John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), the three-time
Oscar-nominated screenwriter. Logan created, wrote and directed
They/Them.
Logan, who is openly gay, said that the
movie “celebrates queerness.”
???“THEY/THEM has been
germinating within me my whole life. I've loved horror movies as long
as I can remember, I think because monsters represent 'the other' and
as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters
who were different, outlawed, or forbidden,” said Logan. “I
wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters
that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from
the movie, I hope they're going to remember the incredible love that
these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be
protected and celebrated.”
Rounding out the cast are Anna Chlumsky
(Inventing Anna), Theo Germaine (The Politician), Quei
Tann (Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart),
Monique Kim (High Expectasians), Anna Lore (All American),
Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero), and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous
Liaisons).