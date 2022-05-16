Peacock will begin streaming its original LGBTQ horror film They/Them on August 5.

Formerly known as Whistler Camp, They/Them stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, an LGBTQ conversion camp director who runs Whistler Camp. Carrie Preston plays Cora, who is married to Owen and is in charge of the campers' therapy sessions.

According to the movie's synopsis, campers must work together to protect themselves as the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling. “When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous,” the synopsis states.

The film marks the directorial debut of John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), the three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter. Logan created, wrote and directed They/Them.

Logan, who is openly gay, said that the movie “celebrates queerness.”

???“THEY/THEM has been germinating within me my whole life. I've loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent 'the other' and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden,” said Logan. “I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they're going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

Rounding out the cast are Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna), Theo Germaine (The Politician), Quei Tann (Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart), Monique Kim (High Expectasians), Anna Lore (All American), Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero), and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons).