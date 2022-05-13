The Louisiana House of Representatives has used a procedural move to revive a bill dubbed “Don't Say Gay” by its opponents.

The bill died last week after it failed to clear a House committee. Three Republicans on the panel joined Democrats in sinking the measure.

House Bill 837 from Representative Dodie Horton, a Republican from Haughton, seeks to prohibit discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in K-12 classrooms.

Horton's bill seeks to prohibit teachers and school staff from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity “in any classroom discussion or instruction in kindergarten through grade eight” and from discussing “his own sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade twelve.”

According to local sources, Republicans in the House voted on Tuesday to move the bill before the Committee of the Whole, where all House members have a vote. The House is composed of 68 Republicans, 33 Democrats, and 3 Independents.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, criticized the move.

“House lawmakers in Louisiana are not only endangering the health and inclusion of LGBTQ+ students and students with LGBTQ+ families, they’re endangering the respect for legislative processes,” HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow said in a statement. “As Representative Sam Jenkins noted, lawmakers are sending the message that they can and will ignore committee decisions for any and all future bills.

“Bills like Louisiana’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans legislation are a shameful attack on students who are already struggling with the weight of discrimination and isolation. We call on the Louisiana House to recognize the gravity of this bill and prevent it from advancing.”

Florida recently became the first state to approve a so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. Republican-led states quickly lined up to introduce their own versions.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, opposes passage of the measure.