Actor-singer-YouTube personality
Frankie Grande and actor Hale Leon are married.
Grande, the older half-brother of
singer and actress Ariana Grande, announced on social media that the
couple married on the 4th of May, also known as Star Wars
Day.
“Hale and I were married at a small
intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the
4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy,” Grande wrote
on Twitter. “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my
incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took
our vows before our immediate families and before God!”
The couple wore one-of-a-kind Dolce &
Gabbana tuxedos.
“I can’t wait to share all of these
amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them,
but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been,”
Grande said. “I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families
have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to
happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be
your husband.”
The couple got engaged in June after
dating for about two years.
Grande previously said that he met Leon
at Oil Can Harry's, a line dancing bar in Los Angeles, where Leon was
dancing on the stage.
“It was definitely love at first
dance,” he
told PEOPLE in June. “I chased him down to meet him afterwards
but he disappeared to fix his hair.”
Grande
proposed with an elaborate VR proposal.