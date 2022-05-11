Actor-singer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande and actor Hale Leon are married.

Grande, the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande, announced on social media that the couple married on the 4th of May, also known as Star Wars Day.

“Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”

The couple wore one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos.

“I can’t wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been,” Grande said. “I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband.”

The couple got engaged in June after dating for about two years.

Grande previously said that he met Leon at Oil Can Harry's, a line dancing bar in Los Angeles, where Leon was dancing on the stage.

“It was definitely love at first dance,” he told PEOPLE in June. “I chased him down to meet him afterwards but he disappeared to fix his hair.”

Grande proposed with an elaborate VR proposal.