Netflix will begin streaming its
much-anticipated comedy Uncoupled on July 29.
In the eight-part series, out actor
Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael, a recently single gay man.
According to Deadline, the show
follows Michael, “who thought his life was perfect until his
husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years.
Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares – losing what he
thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay
man in his mid-40s in New York City.”
Darren Star (Emily in Paris) and
Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) created the series. Both
executive produce alongside Harris.
The series marks Harris' return to
comedy series television since playing a womanizer in CBS' How I
Met Your Mother, which ended in 2014, and his return to Netflix.
Harris played Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate
Events. He also appears in two recent films: The Matrix 4
and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Harris, 48, is raising two children
with his husband David Burtka.