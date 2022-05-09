The White House on Thursday announced
that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace outgoing Press Secretary Jen
Psaki, who is leaving her post on May 13.
“I am proud to announce that Karine
Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,”
President Joe Biden said in a statement.
“Karine not only brings the
experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but
she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of
the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.
Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will
be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”
“Jen
Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum
to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for
raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the
American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I
thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as
she moves forward,” Biden said.
Jean-Pierre will become the nation's
first Black and openly LGBTQ White House press secretary.
Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique,
Haiti and grew up in Queens, New York.
She also served in President Barack
Obama's administration and previously worked as a spokesperson for
the progressive group MoveOn.