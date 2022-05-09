The White House on Thursday announced that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace outgoing Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who is leaving her post on May 13.

“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward,” Biden said.

Jean-Pierre will become the nation's first Black and openly LGBTQ White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique, Haiti and grew up in Queens, New York.

She also served in President Barack Obama's administration and previously worked as a spokesperson for the progressive group MoveOn.