Television personality Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon Garcia tied the knot over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, the couple married at Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Saturday. The men met at the same resort two years earlier.

Mathews told PEOPLE that he was “thrilled” that 110 of the 130 people they invited attended.

“It was a destination wedding,” he said. “So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came – and I'm thrilled!”

Drew Barrymore served as the couple's flower girl.

Mathews, who is best known as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, met Garcia just before the pandemic.

“We started dating right before the pandemic. And then we had to date through quarantine, you know. Making those Zoom dates, and then eventually traveling and being together. And making it work,” Mathews said during a 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Garcia's father walked both grooms down the aisle.

The couple will honeymoon at Las Alamandas resort after spending a few days in Puerto Vallarta with their guests.

“I don't know what happens [after the honeymoon], but I know we're going to be happy,” Mathews said. “This is the beginning of something amazing.”

Mathews announced in late 2018 that he had split from longtime partner Salvador Camarena.