Television personality Ross Mathews and
Dr. Wellinthon Garcia tied the knot over the weekend.
According to PEOPLE, the couple married
at Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Saturday. The men met
at the same resort two years earlier.
Mathews told PEOPLE
that he was “thrilled” that 110 of the 130 people they invited
attended.
“It was a destination wedding,” he
said. “So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would
come. But 110 people came – and I'm thrilled!”
Drew Barrymore served as the couple's
flower girl.
Mathews, who is best known as a judge
on RuPaul's Drag Race, met Garcia just before the pandemic.
“We started dating right before the
pandemic. And then we had to date through quarantine, you know.
Making those Zoom dates, and then eventually traveling and being
together. And making it work,” Mathews said during a 2021
appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Garcia's father walked both grooms down
the aisle.
The couple will honeymoon at Las
Alamandas resort after spending a few days in Puerto Vallarta with
their guests.
“I don't know what happens [after the
honeymoon], but I know we're going to be happy,” Mathews said.
“This is the beginning of something amazing.”
Mathews announced in late 2018 that he
had split from longtime partner Salvador Camarena.