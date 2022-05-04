A Louisiana House committee has killed
a bill that sought to prohibit discussions of sexual identity and
gender identity in K-12 classrooms.
House Bill 837 was introduced by
Representative Dodie Horton, a Republican.
Horton's bill sought to prohibit
teachers and school staff from discussing sexual orientation or
gender identity “in any classroom discussion or instruction in
kindergarten through grade eight” and from discussing “his own
sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten
through grade twelve.”
Last month, Florida became the first
state to approve a so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. Republican-led
states quickly lined up to introduce their own versions.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a
Democrat, opposed passage of the measure.