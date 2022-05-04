A Louisiana House committee has killed a bill that sought to prohibit discussions of sexual identity and gender identity in K-12 classrooms.

House Bill 837 was introduced by Representative Dodie Horton, a Republican.

Horton's bill sought to prohibit teachers and school staff from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity “in any classroom discussion or instruction in kindergarten through grade eight” and from discussing “his own sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade twelve.”

Last month, Florida became the first state to approve a so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. Republican-led states quickly lined up to introduce their own versions.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, opposed passage of the measure.