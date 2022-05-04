Appearing Monday on the Rachael Ray Show, Kyan Douglas announced that he's retiring from television.

Douglas, 51, is best known as the grooming expert on Bravo's Queer Eye (originally titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) from 2003 to 2007. Netflix's Queer Eye, now in its sixth season, is a reboot of the original.

Ray told her audience that Douglas had made 115 appearances on her show since 2008.

“You know, I got my start on television on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and I’ve done more episodes of Rachael Ray than I did of Queer Eye,” Douglas said.

“So, what is your announcement?” Ray asked.

“I am retiring from the television business at long last,” Douglas answered. “I just feel ready to move on to something else. I don’t know what that is yet, but things come to an end and the universe will fill a void, so it’s time to step away and see what’s next for me.”

“I have to tell you [Rachael] that because of you – I’ve worked for you for 13 years – and because of you and working on this show – the flexibility that it gave me, the income that it gave me – I was able to spend the last year of my mother’s life with her at home. You gave that to me. Thank you so much. I’ll never forget it.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for you. We are your family and we will always be family,” Ray said.

Douglas' final appearance included a makeover. Shannon, who received a makeover on the show from Douglas in 2013, said that she was “honored” to be Douglas' “grand finale.”