Appearing Monday on the Rachael Ray
Show, Kyan Douglas announced that he's retiring from television.
Douglas, 51, is best known as the
grooming expert on Bravo's Queer Eye (originally titled Queer
Eye for the Straight Guy) from 2003 to 2007. Netflix's Queer
Eye, now in its sixth season,
is a reboot of the original.
Ray told her audience that Douglas had
made 115 appearances on her show since 2008.
“You know, I got my start on
television on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and I’ve done
more episodes of Rachael Ray than I did of Queer Eye,”
Douglas said.
“So, what is your announcement?”
Ray asked.
“I am retiring from the television
business at long last,” Douglas answered. “I just feel ready to
move on to something else. I don’t know what that is yet, but
things come to an end and the universe will fill a void, so it’s
time to step away and see what’s next for me.”
“I have to tell you [Rachael] that
because of you – I’ve worked for you for 13 years – and because
of you and working on this show – the flexibility that it gave me,
the income that it gave me – I was able to spend the last year of
my mother’s life with her at home. You gave that to me. Thank you
so much. I’ll never forget it.”
“We have nothing but love and respect
for you. We are your family and we will always be family,” Ray
said.
Douglas' final appearance included a
makeover. Shannon, who received a makeover on the show from Douglas
in 2013, said that she was “honored” to be Douglas' “grand
finale.”