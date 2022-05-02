Out radio and television personality
Andy Cohen has welcomed his second child, a daughter born via
surrogate.
Lucy Eve Cohen was born on Friday in
New York City, Cohen announced.
“HERE'S LUCY!!!!!” Cohen captioned
an image of himself holding his daughter on Instagram. “Meet my
daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13
pm in New York City!!!”
“Her big brother can't wait to meet
her!” he wrote, referring to his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen,
who is three years old.
“Thank you to my rock star surrogate
(All surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped
make this miracle happen. I'm so happy.” he added.
When he first announced he would become
a father in late 2018, Cohen, 53, wrote: "Family means
everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted
in my heart for my entire life. And though it's taken me longer than
most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most
rewarding chapter yet."