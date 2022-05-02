Out radio and television personality Andy Cohen has welcomed his second child, a daughter born via surrogate.

Lucy Eve Cohen was born on Friday in New York City, Cohen announced.

“HERE'S LUCY!!!!!” Cohen captioned an image of himself holding his daughter on Instagram. “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

“Her big brother can't wait to meet her!” he wrote, referring to his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, who is three years old.

“Thank you to my rock star surrogate (All surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy.” he added.

When he first announced he would become a father in late 2018, Cohen, 53, wrote: "Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."