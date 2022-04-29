GLAAD will honor actor Wilson Cruz at its upcoming 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Cruz will receive the group's Vito Russo Award, which is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.”

Past recipients of this honor include Ryan Murphy, Andy Cohen, Samira Wiley, and Billy Porter.

Cruz is best known for playing Rickie Vasquez, an openly gay teenager, on My So-Called Life. He currently plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery. Culber is openly gay and in a relationship with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, who is played by Anthony Rapp.

Cruz previously served as a national spokesperson at GLAAD and currently serves on the board of directors of GLSEN.

The ceremony will take place on May 6.