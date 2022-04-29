GLAAD will honor actor Wilson Cruz at
its upcoming 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York
City.
Cruz will receive the group's Vito
Russo Award, which is presented to “an LGBTQ media professional who
has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.”
Past recipients of this honor include
Ryan Murphy, Andy Cohen, Samira Wiley, and Billy Porter.
Cruz is best known for playing Rickie
Vasquez, an openly gay teenager, on My So-Called Life. He
currently plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Paramount+'s Star Trek:
Discovery. Culber is openly gay and in a relationship with Lt.
Commander Paul Stamets, who is played by Anthony Rapp.
Cruz previously served as a national
spokesperson at GLAAD and currently serves on the board of directors
of GLSEN.
The ceremony will take place on May 6.