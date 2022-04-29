The third and final season of the gay teen drama Love, Victor will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in June.

The streaming platforms will release all eight episodes of the show's third season on June 15.

Love, Victory was originally scheduled to air on Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney. Executives have not discussed their reasons for premiering the show's third season on both platforms.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation. In season two, Victor's family struggled with his coming out.

Producers released a two-sentence synopsis of the upcoming season: “This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

Filming for Love, Victor's third season began in February, Hulu announced at the time.