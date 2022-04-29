The third and final season of the gay
teen drama Love, Victor will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in
June.
The streaming platforms will release
all eight episodes of the show's third season on June 15.
Love, Victory was originally
scheduled to air on Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is
controlled by Disney. Executives have not discussed their reasons for
premiering the show's third season on both platforms.
Love, Victor is inspired by and
set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love,
Simon.
The half-hour series centers on Victor
(played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School,
as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual
orientation. In season two, Victor's family struggled with his coming
out.
Producers released a two-sentence
synopsis of the upcoming season: “This season finds Victor going on
a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be
with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their
post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with
a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best
choices for their futures.”
Filming for Love, Victor's third
season began in February, Hulu announced at the time.