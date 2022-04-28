Actress Mackenzie Phillips has come out
as bisexual.
Phillips, 62, discussed her sexuality
during a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David
Yontef podcast.
In response to host David Yontef's
characterization of Phillips as a “gay icon,” Phillips responded,
“I love that and I also love that I throughout my life have lived
on both sides of the curtain.”
“I've had boyfriends. I've had
girlfriends throughout my life. I am neither one nor the other. I
love our community,” she said.
Phillips added that the addiction
center Breathe Life Healing Center – where she works – is “LGBT
owned and operated.”
Phillips is best known for playing
Julie Cooper Horvath opposite Bonnie Franklin and Valerie Bertinelli
in the long-running CBS situation comedy One Day at a Time.
She returned as Pam Valentine in the show's 2017 reboot.
Phillips went public with her lifetime
struggle with drug abuse and a 10-year incestuous relationship with
her father, The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips.
Phillips has been a long-time ally of
the LGBTQ community.