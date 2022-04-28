Actress Mackenzie Phillips has come out as bisexual.

Phillips, 62, discussed her sexuality during a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

In response to host David Yontef's characterization of Phillips as a “gay icon,” Phillips responded, “I love that and I also love that I throughout my life have lived on both sides of the curtain.”

“I've had boyfriends. I've had girlfriends throughout my life. I am neither one nor the other. I love our community,” she said.

Phillips added that the addiction center Breathe Life Healing Center – where she works – is “LGBT owned and operated.”

Phillips is best known for playing Julie Cooper Horvath opposite Bonnie Franklin and Valerie Bertinelli in the long-running CBS situation comedy One Day at a Time. She returned as Pam Valentine in the show's 2017 reboot.

Phillips went public with her lifetime struggle with drug abuse and a 10-year incestuous relationship with her father, The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips.

Phillips has been a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community.