In a recent podcast interview, out television personality Karamo Brown talked about his upcoming talk show and his future on Queer Eye.

Brown's nationally syndicated daytime talk show, Karamo, will debut in the fall.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Brown explained to host Janine Rubenstein how the idea for a talk show came about.

“We just started talking about what I love to do, which is since high school, just to help people,” Brown said. “Partly I'm nosy as hell, so I like to be in people's business. But, once I'm in their business, I want to help them.”

“And that's what I've been doing all my life. On Queer Eye, everything,” he said.

Brown added that his new venture would not interfere with Queer Eye.

“Each of us has been blessed to do other projects,” he said of the show's co-stars Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk. “Yes, mine is a daily show, but we have worked it out. I do not want to leave those four yahoos for anything.”