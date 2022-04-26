In a recent podcast interview, out
television personality Karamo Brown talked about his upcoming talk
show and his future on Queer Eye.
Brown's nationally syndicated daytime
talk show, Karamo, will debut in the fall.
Appearing on Thursday's episode of the
PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Brown explained to host Janine Rubenstein
how the idea for a talk show came about.
“We just started talking about what I
love to do, which is since high school, just to help people,” Brown
said. “Partly I'm nosy as hell, so I like to be in people's
business. But, once I'm in their business, I want to help them.”
“And that's what I've been doing all
my life. On Queer Eye, everything,” he
said.
Brown added that his new venture would
not interfere with Queer Eye.
“Each of us has been blessed to do
other projects,” he said of the show's co-stars Antoni Porowski,
Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk. “Yes, mine is a
daily show, but we have worked it out. I do not want to leave those
four yahoos for anything.”