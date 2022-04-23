During a recent interview,
Grammy-nominated performer Janelle Monáe
confirmed that they identify as non-binary.
During an appearance on Red Table
Talk, Monáe
said: “I'm non-binary. So I don't see myself as a woman,
solely. I feel all of my energy … I feel like God is so much bigger
than the 'he' or the 'she,' and if I am God, I am everything.”
In an interview with the Los Angeles
Times, Monáe
said that they use the pronouns they/them and she/her.
Monáe
is currently promoting their book The Memory Librarian: And Other
Stories of Dirty Computer.
Monáe
first tweeted #IAmNonBinary in 2020. At the time, they explained that
they wanted to support and raise awareness for Non-Binary Day.
“I tweeted the #IAmNonbinary hashtag
in support of Non-Binary Day and to bring more awareness to the
community,” Monáe
told Roxane Gay. “I retweeted the Steven Universe meme ‘Are
you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience’ because it resonated with
me, especially as someone who has pushed boundaries of gender since
the beginning of my career. I feel my feminine energy, my masculine
energy, and energy I can’t even explain.”
Monáe
came out as a “queer black woman in America” in 2018. They later
said that they identify as pansexual.
Monáe
appears in the upcoming movie Knives Out 2.