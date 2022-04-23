During a recent interview, Grammy-nominated performer Janelle Monáe confirmed that they identify as non-binary.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Monáe said: “I'm non-binary. So I don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy … I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she,' and if I am God, I am everything.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Monáe said that they use the pronouns they/them and she/her.

Monáe is currently promoting their book The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer.

Monáe first tweeted #IAmNonBinary in 2020. At the time, they explained that they wanted to support and raise awareness for Non-Binary Day.

“I tweeted the #IAmNonbinary hashtag in support of Non-Binary Day and to bring more awareness to the community,” Monáe told Roxane Gay. “I retweeted the Steven Universe meme ‘Are you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience’ because it resonated with me, especially as someone who has pushed boundaries of gender since the beginning of my career. I feel my feminine energy, my masculine energy, and energy I can’t even explain.”

Monáe came out as a “queer black woman in America” in 2018. They later said that they identify as pansexual.

Monáe appears in the upcoming movie Knives Out 2.