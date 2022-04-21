In a recent interview, actor Noah Reid
criticized anti-LGBTQ laws being approved by Republicans in
conservative states.
Reid is best known for playing a gay
character on the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek.
Speaking with The Daily Beast,
Reid called such laws “anti-human.”
“I think it is anti-human,” the
Canadian actor said. “And I think it's very sad that in this
country where people are obsessed with freedom there seems to be a
cognitive disconnect around who gets to experience freedom.”
“But I have hope and faith that the
people will be the deciding factor in these matters, and that we will
overcome these draconian, ridiculous pursuits of hate and
intolerance,” he added.
Reid, who on Sunday made his Broadway
debut starring in The Minutes from playwright Tracy Letts and
director Anna D. Shapiro, also discussed this Schitt's Creek
relationship with Dan Levy, the show's star and co-creator.
“When I was approaching the
character, I thought it would be mistake to 'play gay,'" he said
of playing Patrick. "I thought, 'What I can play is a man who
falls in love with another man, and build that connection into the
character.' I can fall in love with another person, for sure. I think
all of us can.”
"Dan made that very easy. We have
a natural chemistry, and we're good friends to this day. It was
incredible to have such a front-row seat to the sculpting of that
relationship and the way it impacted people.”
"Some of the storylines – like
Patrick coming out to his parents and even that first kiss moment –
were very carefully constructed with a lot of love and tenderness,"
Reid said. "It was intended to be, and ended up being, a ray of
light for people. And that representation is incredibly meaningful.
We've seen a lot of stories about how difficult it is to come out,
and that coming-out story was a beautiful repurposing of that
experience and that narrative."
Reid can also be seen in Amazon's Outer
Range, which premiered on Friday.