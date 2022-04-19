Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has for the second year in a row vetoed a bill that sought to prohibit transgender girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

In her veto letter, Kelly said that Senate Bill 160 was an attempt to “score political points” and was “bad for business.”

“We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete,” she wrote. “However, this bill didn't come from the experts at our schools, our athletes, or the Kansas State High School Activities Association. It came from politicians trying to score political points.”

“It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking,” she said.

The legislation sought to bar transgender girls and women in public schools and state colleges and universities from competing on sports teams. It would not have affected transgender male athletes.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, thanked Kelly for her veto.

“Gov. Kelly heard the voices of transgender kids and their families, medical experts, the business community, and advocates for fairness in sports, all of whom oppose discriminatory legislation like SB 160,” said HRC State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley. “Yet again, she’s stood up for the humanity of the transgender youth impacted by this legislation, as she did when she vetoed vetoing similar legislation last year – something governors in states like Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, and South Dakota have refused to do.”

“Kansans deserve better than legislators who are seeking to bully transgender youth with divisive and polarizing bills for the sake of discrimination itself. They’ve shown no shame as they tried to add anti-trans language into a bill related to fisheries and wildlife. Thank you Gov. Kelly for protecting transgender youth and vetoing this harmful legislation. We strongly urge the Kansas legislature to sustain her veto,” Oakley said.

While Republicans control the House and Senate, the legislation passed without a veto-proof majority.