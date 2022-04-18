Peacock will begin streaming its reboot
of Queer as Folk on Thursday, June 9.
Russell T. Davies created the iconic
show in the late 90s.
Premiering in 1999 on Britain's Channel
4, Queer as Folk followed three gay men living in Manchester's
gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took place in Pittsburgh.
Peacock's take on the show features a
“diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are
transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.” This new version was
created by Stephen Dunn, who worked
on Apple TV+'s Little America
and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy
for Amazon Prime.
The show features
Devin Way as Brodie, a “chaotic commitment-phobe,” opposite Fin
Argus as Mingus, “a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies
their lack of real world experience.”
Dunn said that his
series is “about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically
queer lives.”
Davis, who served
as an executive producer on the new reboot, said that the “show is
more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry – everything a queer
show should be.”
Rounding out the
cast are Jesse James Keitel, who plays a transgender, semi-reformed
party girl, Johnny Sibilly, who plays a successful lawyer, and Ryan
O'Connell, who plays a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy.
O'Connell also served as a writer and co-executive producer on the
series.