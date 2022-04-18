Peacock will begin streaming its reboot of Queer as Folk on Thursday, June 9.

Russell T. Davies created the iconic show in the late 90s.

Premiering in 1999 on Britain's Channel 4, Queer as Folk followed three gay men living in Manchester's gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took place in Pittsburgh.

Peacock's take on the show features a “diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.” This new version was created by Stephen Dunn, who worked on Apple TV+'s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy for Amazon Prime.

The show features Devin Way as Brodie, a “chaotic commitment-phobe,” opposite Fin Argus as Mingus, “a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real world experience.”

Dunn said that his series is “about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives.”

Davis, who served as an executive producer on the new reboot, said that the “show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry – everything a queer show should be.”

Rounding out the cast are Jesse James Keitel, who plays a transgender, semi-reformed party girl, Johnny Sibilly, who plays a successful lawyer, and Ryan O'Connell, who plays a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy. O'Connell also served as a writer and co-executive producer on the series.