Joe Locke and Kit Connor, stars of
Netflix's upcoming LGBTQ drama Heartstopper, are calling for greater
LGBTQ representation on screen.
Netflix is scheduled to premiere the
British coming-of-age romance on April 22. It is based on the
webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman.
In the series, Locke plays Charlie, who
is openly gay, while Connor plays Nick, who is closeted. They meet
and form a strong friendship.
Speaking with UK glossy Attitude,
Connor said that queer representation on screen is improving.
“I think the representation in
modern-day media is getting better but there are never enough queer
stories being shown on screen,” he
said.
“There just aren't enough trans
actors or actresses on screen in media at the moment. That's
something hopefully the show will prove to everyone. Yas gives an
incredible performance in the show and I think that Yas is one of the
best performances in the show,” Connor said, referring to Yasmin
Finney, who plays Elle Argent, one of Charlie's friends. “Honestly,
one of the [performances] I enjoyed the most.”
Locke said that while the show
recognizes homophobia and bullying, it remains uplifting, showing
young LGBTQ people that “you can have happiness and you deserve
happiness.”
Locke said that he believes it's
“really important to push the idea that no matter who you are, or
what you identify as, or your sexuality, you're allowed happiness.”