Joe Locke and Kit Connor, stars of Netflix's upcoming LGBTQ drama Heartstopper, are calling for greater LGBTQ representation on screen.

Netflix is scheduled to premiere the British coming-of-age romance on April 22. It is based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman.

In the series, Locke plays Charlie, who is openly gay, while Connor plays Nick, who is closeted. They meet and form a strong friendship.

Speaking with UK glossy Attitude, Connor said that queer representation on screen is improving.

“I think the representation in modern-day media is getting better but there are never enough queer stories being shown on screen,” he said.

“There just aren't enough trans actors or actresses on screen in media at the moment. That's something hopefully the show will prove to everyone. Yas gives an incredible performance in the show and I think that Yas is one of the best performances in the show,” Connor said, referring to Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle Argent, one of Charlie's friends. “Honestly, one of the [performances] I enjoyed the most.”

Locke said that while the show recognizes homophobia and bullying, it remains uplifting, showing young LGBTQ people that “you can have happiness and you deserve happiness.”

Locke said that he believes it's “really important to push the idea that no matter who you are, or what you identify as, or your sexuality, you're allowed happiness.”