Lawmakers in Kentucky on Wednesday overrode Governor Andy Beshear's veto of a bill that prohibits transgender girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Republicans overrode Beshear's veto 70 to 23 in the House and 26 to 9 in the Senate.

In his veto letter, Beshear, a Democrat, said that the bill was unnecessary because guidelines are already being implemented by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA).

Beshear added that Senate Bill 83, titled the Fairness in Womens' Sports Act, “most likely violates the equal protection rights afforded by the United States Constitution because it discriminates against transgender children seeking to participate in girls' or womens' sports.”

The override vote makes Kentucky the 15th state with such a ban.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, accused the Kentucky General Assembly of “politicizing” transgender children.

“[T]he Kentucky General Assembly chose to politicize these kids, to isolate them, to prevent them from being included and to prevent them from being able to play with their friends – and all without addressing the actual challenges facing women’s sports programs, like chronic underfunding,” said HRC State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley. “Kentucky's legislators should never forget that they are culpable for the harm that they are causing to children, who must now bear the weight of even more discrimination.”

“We sincerely thank Gov. Beshear for seeing the humanity of transgender youth and speaking out against this discriminatory legislation. The Human Rights Campaign condemns this action by the Kentucky General Assembly and will continue to use every tool at our disposal to fight for the rights all transgender youth and their families,” Oakley said.