Karamo Brown, the culture guy on
Netflix's Queer Eye, will host his own daytime talk show,
titled Karamo.
According to Deadline, the
nationally syndicated show will debut in the fall.
“Friends, I got my own Daytime Talk
Show with @nbcuniversal called Karamo premiering on Sep. 19th
in over 90% of the country!!!” Brown wrote on social media.
“My dream since a child has been to
help people. I'm doing it with Queer Eye & now I'll be
doing it 5 days a week!” he added.
Brown was a frequent guest host on
Maury, which is ending this season after three decades.
“Karamo has done an incredible job
guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons.
Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along
with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests
through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection
with the daytime audience,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice
President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “Karamo
is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a
truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our
station partners across the country.”
Karamo will be filmed in front
of a studio audience.