Karamo Brown, the culture guy on Netflix's Queer Eye, will host his own daytime talk show, titled Karamo.

According to Deadline, the nationally syndicated show will debut in the fall.

“Friends, I got my own Daytime Talk Show with @nbcuniversal called Karamo premiering on Sep. 19th in over 90% of the country!!!” Brown wrote on social media.

“My dream since a child has been to help people. I'm doing it with Queer Eye & now I'll be doing it 5 days a week!” he added.

Brown was a frequent guest host on Maury, which is ending this season after three decades.

“Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country.”

Karamo will be filmed in front of a studio audience.