A group of LGBTQ groups has filed a challenge to an Alabama law that imposes criminal penalties on medical providers who offer gender-affirming healthcare to transgender youth.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed the controversial bill into law on Friday.

Senate Bill 184 imposes felony criminal penalties of up to ten years on medical providers who offer gender-affirming treatment to transgender youth.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are two Alabama families and medical providers Dr. Morissa Ladinsky and Dr. Hussein Abdul-Latif. They are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Dr. Ladinsky and Dr. Abdul-Latif, who have long-term expertise in caring for transgender youth, could face criminal penalties under the law.

“By signing SB 184 Governor Ivey has told kind, loving, and loyal Alabama families that they cannot stay here without denying their children the basic medical care they need,” said Dr. Morissa Ladinsky. “She has undermined the health and well-being of Alabama children and put doctors like me in the horrifying position of choosing between ignoring the medical needs of our patients or risking being sent to prison.”

Families involved in the litigation are listed anonymously to protect their transgender children.

GLAD's Jennifer Levi called the law “extremely dangerous.” “It will not hold up to legal scrutiny,” Levi said.

A federal court last year blocked a similar law from taking effect in Arkansas.