During a recent appearance on Fox News, Caitlyn Jenner praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying that she's a strong supporter of “what he's doing.”

When Fox Business' Stuart Varney asked Jenner whether Florida had done “the right thing” in approving a law dubbed “Don't Say Gay” by opponents, Jenner answered “absolutely.”

“I'm a big supporter of Ron DeSantis and what he's doing,” said Jenner, who unsuccessfully challenged California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election last year.

Florida's law prohibits schools from engaging in “instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms from kindergarten to third grade. The law also restricts such issues throughout the education system and allows parents to sue school districts.

“I'm a parent. I have a very large family. Raised a very large family, have a lot of grandkids,” Jenner said. “And I have been in control of my children's destiny and what they're going to learn in school, not some math teacher teaching my kids about gender identity. I can teach those lessons.”

Jenner, a Republican, added that she was “disappointed in the backlash that [DeSantis has] gotten, especially from Disney,” referring to the company's opposition to the law.

In announcing that she would be joining Fox News as a contributor, Jenner said: “I am trans, but I'm not a trans activist.”