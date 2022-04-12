During a recent appearance on Fox News,
Caitlyn Jenner praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying that
she's a strong supporter of “what he's doing.”
When Fox Business' Stuart Varney asked
Jenner whether Florida had done “the right thing” in approving a
law dubbed “Don't Say Gay” by opponents, Jenner answered
“absolutely.”
“I'm a big supporter of Ron DeSantis
and what he's doing,” said Jenner, who unsuccessfully challenged
California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election last year.
Florida's law prohibits schools from
engaging in “instruction” about sexual orientation and gender
identity in classrooms from kindergarten to third grade. The law also
restricts such issues throughout the education system and allows
parents to sue school districts.
“I'm a parent. I have a very large
family. Raised a very large family, have a lot of grandkids,”
Jenner said. “And I have been in control of my children's destiny
and what they're going to learn in school, not some math teacher
teaching my kids about gender identity. I can teach those lessons.”
Jenner, a Republican, added that she
was “disappointed in the backlash that [DeSantis has] gotten,
especially from Disney,” referring to the company's opposition to
the law.
In announcing that she would be joining
Fox News as a contributor, Jenner said: “I am trans, but I'm not a
trans activist.”