Two Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced a bill similar to Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law.

Representatives Mike Loychik and Jean Schmidt on Monday introduced House Bill 616.

The legislation seeks to prohibit discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools.

The bill states that a school shall not “teach, use, or provide any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity” in grades K-3 or “teach, use, or provide any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity in any manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards” in grades 4-12.

The legislation also bans discussions of race that the “state board of education defines as divisive.”

The bill is similar to legislation recently approved in Florida dubbed “Don't Say Gay” by opponents.

Equality Ohio, the state's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, criticized the legislation in a statement.

“This dangerous bill threatens to restrict or outright ban classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to 12th grade,” the group said. “The extreme, broad language of this bill is intentional and seeks to censor our kids' ability to receive an honest, challenging education.”

“We have never seen a more active anti-LGBTQ+ legislature in Ohio's history,” the group added.

A hearing on the bill has not been scheduled.