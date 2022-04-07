Actress Tommy Dorfman is calling on
cisgender allies to help fight legislative attacks on the LGBTQ
community.
Dorfman, 29, who came out transgender
last year, is best known for her role in the Netflix drama 13
Reasons Why.
(Related: Tommy Dorfman says
“internalized transphobia” kept her in the closet.)
Dorfman is among the celebrities
participating in Visible's
TDOV (Trans Day of Visibility) campaign.
“I think it's very much the sentiment
of, if one person's under attack, we're all under attack,” Dorfman
said, pointing to the nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across
the United States this year.
“I think it's really important that
we can come together, not just on one day, not just on Trans Day of
Visibility," she adds. "But as you can see, these pieces of
legislation that are targeting trans children primarily right now,
and LGBTQ people nationwide, people are fighting to dismiss us, to
endanger us, to kill us every single day of the year."
Dorfman added that the more transgender
people she came in contact with the “safer” she felt
acknowledging her “authentic self.”
"We've all had different types of
awakenings and different types of transitions in our lives,"
Dorfman
said. "And the more I saw people comfortable in their
bodies, specifically trans-feminine people, the more content I saw
around the trans-feminine experience, the safer I felt to come out
and to live my life authentically, and that there would be space for
me too."