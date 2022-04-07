Actress Tommy Dorfman is calling on cisgender allies to help fight legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community.

Dorfman, 29, who came out transgender last year, is best known for her role in the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

Dorfman is among the celebrities participating in Visible's TDOV (Trans Day of Visibility) campaign.

“I think it's very much the sentiment of, if one person's under attack, we're all under attack,” Dorfman said, pointing to the nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across the United States this year.

“I think it's really important that we can come together, not just on one day, not just on Trans Day of Visibility," she adds. "But as you can see, these pieces of legislation that are targeting trans children primarily right now, and LGBTQ people nationwide, people are fighting to dismiss us, to endanger us, to kill us every single day of the year."

Dorfman added that the more transgender people she came in contact with the “safer” she felt acknowledging her “authentic self.”

"We've all had different types of awakenings and different types of transitions in our lives," Dorfman said. "And the more I saw people comfortable in their bodies, specifically trans-feminine people, the more content I saw around the trans-feminine experience, the safer I felt to come out and to live my life authentically, and that there would be space for me too."